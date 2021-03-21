Australia: Natural disaster declared in flood affected areas of New South Wales

WEB DESK

Government in Australia has declared a natural disaster in large swaths of New South Wales as heavy rains continue to batter the state. The Australian authorities have also ordered the people in parts of Sydney’s northwest to flee their houses in the middle of the night today as heavy rains continued to batter the east coast, triggering floods throughout the region.

Incredible, but devastating footage of a house floating down the Manning River at Taree.🎥Tanya Cross #NSWfloods pic.twitter.com/KTggPpvlWO — Claudia Jambor (@claudiajambor) March 20, 2021

Authorities issued flooding risk and evacuation warnings in about 12 areas in the state of New South Wales of which Sydney is the capital, and warned of a potentially life-threatening situation in the region. More than 750 people have been rescued during the weather event, with 197 rescues occurring in the past 24 hours.