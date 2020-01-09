FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2020 03:44:44      انڈین آواز
Australia issues new warnings, evacuation notices as bushfires regenerate

In Australia, government issued new warnings and evacuation notices across the country’s heavily populated southeast today as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires threatening several towns and communities.

A disaster notice in Victoria State already in place for the past week, was extended by two days and people in danger zones were told to leave. In neighbouring New South Wales State, authorities told residents to prepare for worsening weather conditions tomorrow.

Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said in a televised briefing that these fires are absolutely still moving and still growing and they pose significant risk to communities.

Twenty-six people have died, thousands have been made homeless and thousands of others have had to evacuate repeatedly as the monster fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares of land.
Authorities have warned that the summer fire season, spurred by high temperatures and strong winds will continue until the country experiences good rainfall.

