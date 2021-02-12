Australia: Authorities order snap COVID lockdown in Melbourne

AMN/ WEB DESK

Authorities have ordered a snap, five-day lockdown in Melbourne today to contain a new Corona virus outbreak in Australia. The lockdown will begin from today midnight and end on Wednesday.

Under the restrictions, over five million people in Australia’s second-biggest city will have to remain at home except for a limited number of permitted essential activities. The government has said that the Australian Open Tennis Tournament would continue, but spectators will now be banned from attending the event which was seeing around 30,000 people at the matches each day.