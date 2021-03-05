Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
COVID-19 pandemic, put children mental health at risk: UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF has warned that at least one in seven children lived under stay-at-home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting their mental health and well-being at risk.

Based on new research, it said, more than 330 million youngsters have been stuck at home for at least nine months, since the virus spread uncontrollably this time last year.

UNICEF Spokesman James Elder said, this has left them feeling isolated and anxious about their future. He said, countries needed to emerge from this pandemic with a better approach, a better approach to child and adolescent mental health and that probably starts just by giving the issue the attention it deserves.

