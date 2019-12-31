FreeCurrencyRates.com

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches torch relay of the third Khelo India Youth Games

HSB/ Guwahati
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the officials of the Khelo India Youth Games launched the torch relay of the competition here on Sunday. The multi discipline games will be held here from 10th to 22 January 2020.

Sonowal urged the the people of the state to create a fantastic environment for all the athletes who will be participating in the third Khelo India Youth Games.

“Athletes from all over the country will be coming to Guwahati for the Khelo India Youth Games. The competition is a great opportunity for our athletes. On behalf of the Assam people, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for all their support. I would like to ask the people of Assam to create an environment wherein all the athletes carry out their events in a fantastic manner,” said Sonowal.

Sandeep Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India said that he is extremely delighted to see the enthusiasm shown by the Assam Government for the conduct of the Kheo India Youth Games.

“It is a great honour for me to be here and to be part of this program. I am extremely delighted to see the enthusiasm the government of Assam has shown in conducting the Khelo India Youth Games. Sarbananda Sonowal sir has taken a great interest in the development of sports at a national level. He has taken a great interest to make Guwahati the sports capital of this country,” said Pradhan.

The opening ceremony of the third Khelo India Youth Games will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on January 10

The preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games are being carried out in a fantastic manner. The officials of the competition are preparing a total of eight venues for the tournament and they are on track to make the Khelo India Youth Games one of the largest sporting spectacles of the country.

