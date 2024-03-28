Asian Stocks Mixed; Japan and Singapore Rise, Hong Kong and China Decline

Asian stocks showed a mixed trend today. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.89 per cent, and Singapore’s Straits Times index rose 0.57 per cent. Whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped by 1.38 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index declined by 1.28 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index was down by 0.7 per cent.

European markets also showed mixed results in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX was trading 0.43 per cent up, France’s CAC-40 gained 0.23 per cent while London’s FTSE-100 was lower by 0.29 per cent when reports last came in.