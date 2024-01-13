इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2024 10:32:40      انڈین آواز

Asian Shooting: Vijayveer Sidhu earns 17th quota place for India for Paris Olympic in 25m rapid fire pistol event

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Harpal Singh Bedi


Vijayveer Sidhu earned India 17th quota in shooting for the Paris Olympics and the second in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event after making the final in the event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

Image


Anish Bhanwala obtained the other at the 2023 Asian Championships in Changwon.
With a score of 577, Vijayveer Sidhu finished fifth in qualifying to make the cut for the final. Kazakh shooter Nikita Chiryukin, Korea’s Song Jong-Ho, Sukjin Hong and Jaekyoon Lee and Japan’s Dai Yoshioka were the other shooters who made the medal round.


At the Jakarta meet, the top two eligible shooters (maximum one per country) in individual Olympic shooting events secure Paris  spots for their national teams. A country can obtain a maximum of two quotas in any one event.


South Korea had already secured their full allocation of two quotas in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event and Japan’s Dai Yoshioka had earlier obtained a quota at last year’s World Championships. Thus, the two available slots automatically went to Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin and India’s Vijayveer Sidhu even before the opening shot was fired in the final.
However, as it turned out, the technicality would have hardly made a difference in the quota allocation as Nikita Chiryukin won the gold medal with a score of 32 in the final while  Vijayveer claimed silver with 28.
 Vijayveer’s compatriot Adarsh Singh and Gurpreet Singh couldn’t qualify for the final while Arpit Goel shot in the qualifiers for ranking points only (RPO).
Meanwhile in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, India registered a double podium finish with Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey bagging the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
South Korea’s Eunseo Lee took the gold with a score of 462.5 while Sift Kaur Samra shot 460.6. Ashi Chouksey tallied 447.0. Anjum Moudgil, the third Indian shooter who qualified for the final, narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with 436.3.
While Paris 2024 quotas were on offer in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event as well, India had already secured their full allocation of two earlier through Samra and Shriyanka Sadangi.
The trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil also bagged the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team gold medal for India with a combined score of 1760. Kazakhstan and South Korea completed the podium in the team event.
As National Olympic Committees have the exclusive authority for the representation of their respective countries at the Olympic Games, athletes’ participation at the Paris Games depends on their NOC selecting them to represent their delegation at Paris 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart