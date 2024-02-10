Asian Markets Rise, Tokyo’s Nikkei at 34-Year High; Mixed Trends in European Markets

File Pic

Asian market were mostly higher today as Tokyo’s benchmark momentarily touched a 34-year high. Japan’s Nikkei-225 rose 0.1 percent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.41 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.26 percent. On the other side, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.84 percent and Singapore’s Straits Times index fell 0.15 percent.

In intra-day trade, European markets were trading in green except France’s CAC-40 which lost 0.02 percent. London’s FTSE-100 rose 0.16 percent and Germany’s DAX was trading 0.07 percent up when reports last came in.