Asian Games shooting: Ramita Jindal hogs’ spotlight as India win two medals in women’s 10m air rifle  

Published On: By

 Harpal Singh Bedi  

Hangzhou, 24 September: Ramita Jindal won an individual bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle after combining with Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey for a team silver for India at the Asian Games Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.
 

Rudrankksh Patil, who won the gold medal at the world championships in the 10m air rifle last year, will be in action on Monday alongside Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and  Divyansh Singh Panwar.

The shooting events at the Asian Games will be held till October 1. A total of 33 gold medals are up for grabs in rifle, pistol and shotgun categories

