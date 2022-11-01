FreeCurrencyRates.com

Asian Continental Chess: Harsha remains sole leader; Nandhidhaa leads Women section

Asian Continental 2022 Round 7: Harsha Bharathakoti maintains his lead GM Harsha Bharathakoti drew his game with GM S L Narayanan. Thus, Harsha maintains his lead 5.5/7. As many as five players can join him at the top.
pic Shahid Ahmed


Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi ;1 November :  Grandmaster Harsha Bharathakoti held top seed Praggnanandhaa R in the sixth round and with five points maintained his pole position while in the women section Nandhidhaa P V grabbed the sole lead after beating compatriot Priyanka Nutakki  in the Asian Continental Chess Championship here .

Playing white side of Catalan opening, Harsha exchanged the pieces with his top seed at regular intervals to sign the peace treaty after 33 moves. A group  of eleven players including Prgganandhaa  are trailing behind the leader with a drift of half point.

Asian Continental 2022 Round 7: Nandhidhaa draws with Padmini, maintains her sole lead WGM Nandhidhaa P V drew her game with IM Padmini Rout. She is still in the sole lead 6/7. WGM Priyanka Nutakki has her eyes on her, as she is the only one trailing by a half point at 5.5/7.

Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca drew with Sethuraman S P while Karthikeyan Murali split the point with compatriot Grandmaster B Adhiban. Second seed Narayanan  S L moved closer with a win over Sandipan Chanda while Aravindh Chithambaram got the better of Ayush Sharma.

In the women’s section, Nandhidhaa P V emerged sole leader after beating  Priyanka Nutakki in the sixth round. Playing with dark pieces in the Alapin Variation of Sicilian Defense, Nandhidhaa capitalized the positional mistake committed by her opponent in the middle game to garner full point from the outing to take her point tally to five and half points. She now enjoys a one point lead over nearest contenders Padmini Rout and Priyanka Nutakki with three rounds remaining.

Asian Continental 2022 Round 6: Nandhidhaa PV beats Priyanka Nutakki, emerges sole leader WGM Nandhidhaa P V defeated her coleader WGM Priyanka Nutakki to gain sole lead 5.5/6. She is now a full point ahead of the field. IM Padmini Rout is the sole player at 4.5/6.

After a sedate start, 2018 edition winner third seed Padmini Rout found her rhythm back to beat sixth seed Nilufur Yakubbaeva of Uzbekistan to follow the leader with four and half points. 

