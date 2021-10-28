ASEAN’s unity and centrality always important priority for India: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined the centrality of ASEAN in India’s Act East Policy and in India’s Vision for the wider Indo-Pacific Vision. Participating in the 18th India-ASEAN Summit virtually at the invitation of Brunei, Mr Modi highlighted India’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic in the region. He also reiterated support for ASEAN’s initiatives in this regard. India has contributed medical supplies worth 2 lakh dollars to ASEAN’s humanitarian initiative for Myanmar and 1 million dollars for ASEAN’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

Highlighting the milestone of 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN Partnership, the leaders announced the Year 2022 as India-ASEAN Friendship Year. Building upon the synergies between the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, Prime Minister Modi and ASEAN leaders welcomed the adoption of the India-ASEAN Joint Statement on cooperation for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The leaders exchanged views on enhancing India-ASEAN connectivity in broadest terms including physical, digital and people to people.

To further strengthen India-ASEAN cultural connectivity, Prime Minister Modi announced India’s support for establishing the ASEAN Cultural Heritage List. On trade and investment, he underlined the importance of diversification and resilience of supply chains for post-COVID economic recovery and in this regard, the need to revamp the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement.

The ASEAN leaders appreciated India’s role as a trusted partner in the region especially during the current Covid-19 Pandemic with its supply of vaccine. They also welcomed India’s support to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and looked forward to greater India-ASEAN cooperation in the region through the Joint Statement.

The discussions also covered regional and international issues of common interest and concern, including South China Sea and terrorism. Both sides noted the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region. The leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the South China Sea, and ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight.