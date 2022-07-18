FreeCurrencyRates.com

Army Chief pays tribute to Bangladesh Liberation War heroes in Dhaka

WEB DESK

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande paid tribute to the Liberation War heroes by laying a wreath at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka today. General Manoj Pande paid a courtesy call on Major General (Retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Affairs Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They discussed steps to take forward the defence engagement between Bangladesh and India, said the Indian Army in a tweet. The Army Chief called on the Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed ways to enhance and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

General Manoj Pande interacted with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) of Bangladesh Air force and discussed aspects of mutual interest.

General Manoj Pande arrived in Dhaka in the evening yesterday on a 4-day official visit. This is the first foreign visit of General Manoj Pande after assuming charge as Army Chief.

Tomorrow, the Chief of Army Staff will address the students and faculty of Defence Services Command & Staff College, Mirpur. He will thereafter visit and interact with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training (BIPSOT) which is a premier institute of Bangladesh training peacekeepers for various UN Peace Operations.

This will be followed by a visit to the Bangabandhu Military Museum at Mirpur. The Army Chief is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

Visit of the Indian Army Chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

