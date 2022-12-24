FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2022 07:01:05      انڈین آواز

Arctic winter storm kills 12 in US & Canada; over 200 million people without power

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the United States and Canada, at least 12 people died in incidents related to powerful Arctic winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend. The vast storm extends more than 3,200km from Texas to Quebec.

Around 200 million people are feeling the icy grip as people are without power and thousands of flights were cancelled on Friday, December 23. In South Dakota, snowed-in Native Americans burned clothes for warmth after running out of fuel, said tribal officials.

Heavy snowfall was forecast in areas of Pennsylvania and Michigan. More than eight million people remained under blizzard warnings. Coastal flooding has been seen in New England, New York, and New Jersey. Utilities throughout the Tennessee Valley were implementing rolling blackouts to save power.

The US National Weather Service, NWS said its Friday map depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever. It further said more than 100 daily cold temperature records could be tied or broken over the next few days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart