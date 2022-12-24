Arctic winter storm kills 12 in US & Canada; over 200 million people without power

WEB DESK

In the United States and Canada, at least 12 people died in incidents related to powerful Arctic winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend. The vast storm extends more than 3,200km from Texas to Quebec.

Around 200 million people are feeling the icy grip as people are without power and thousands of flights were cancelled on Friday, December 23. In South Dakota, snowed-in Native Americans burned clothes for warmth after running out of fuel, said tribal officials.

Heavy snowfall was forecast in areas of Pennsylvania and Michigan. More than eight million people remained under blizzard warnings. Coastal flooding has been seen in New England, New York, and New Jersey. Utilities throughout the Tennessee Valley were implementing rolling blackouts to save power.

The US National Weather Service, NWS said its Friday map depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever. It further said more than 100 daily cold temperature records could be tied or broken over the next few days.