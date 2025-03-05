Arab leaders adopt Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan

AMN / WEB DESK

Arab leaders have approved a 53 billion dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza, that aims to avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave. The plan was accepted at the closing of the emergency Arab summit in Cairo yesterday with full support from participating Arab leaders. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the plan includes the establishment of a seaport and an airport in the Gaza Strip and the recycling of the rubble left by the destruction in Gaza.

Arab leaders issued a warning that any attempts to displace the Palestinian people or to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territory would lead the region into a new phase of conflict, undermine opportunities for stability, and expand the conflict to other countries in the region. They demanded that Israel should completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein in a statement rejected the plan, reiterating Israel’s support for Trump’s plan. It said Arab leaders failed to address the attacks on October 7th, and the aftermath it caused in Israel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the UN’s readiness to back the Egypt-drafted plan, stressing that Gaza should remain as part of the State of Palestine. Meanwhile, Hamas has welcomed the summit’s outcomes, saying that it reflects significant political support for the Palestinian cause.