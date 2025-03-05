Trump defends decision to pull out of Paris Climate Agreement

AMN

President Donald Trump has defended his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, saying the pact was costing the US “trillions of dollars”. He said his actions to pull the United States out of multiple international agreements like the Paris Climate Accord and organizations like the World Health Organization is a time for big dreams and bold action. He said every day, his administration is fighting to deliver the change America needs to bring a future that America deserves.

Mr Trump said this while addressing a joint session of both Houses of Congress this morning for the first time during his second term. He said he has signed more than 100 executive orders and taken 400 executive actions to “restore common sense”. He said that the people elected him to do the job, and he is doing it. He said in fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of his Presidency is the most successful in the history of the United States.

Trump claimed that, since taking office again, he has already achieved the lowest number of illegal border crossings “ever recorded.

Minutes into President Donald Trump’s address, a disturbance from Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas resulted in him being escorted out of the chamber by the House Sergeant at Arms.

Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will give the Democratic Party a response.

President Trump last spoke to a joint session of Congress when he delivered his State of the Union address in February 2020 – weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt.