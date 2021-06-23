At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
Apex Body of Constitutional Safeguard for Ladakh demands Legislature for UT

Apex Body of Constitutional Safeguard for Ladakh came out with the demand of the Legislature for the Union Territory. Members of the Apex body yesterday met to discuss the course of action.

Apex body which was demanding constitutional protections under 6th schedule plus for Ladakh, went back to Ladakh’s old demand for UT with Legislature.

The Chairman of the Apex Body for Constitutional Safeguard Mr Thupstan Chhewang in a press Conference said, considering the political developments and the centre’s dialogue with Jammu & Kashmir political parties, have prompted the Apex body to change its demand for Ladakh safeguards.

The Apex Body has been demanding to declare UT Ladakh under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Apex Body decided to present the fresh demand to MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy, who is heading Centre’s Committee to look into the demands of Ladakh for protection of jobs, land, language and culture.

Mr Thupstan Chhewang also said, Leh based Apex Body will hold series of talks to get consensus on the demand of UT with Legislature for Ladakh with Kargil counterparts. He said, if the demand gets consensus from Kargil leaders, a joint committee of Leh and Kargil leaders will be formed under the leadership of Member Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. This committee will represent UT Ladakh for talks with the Centre.

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

