Andhra Pradesh to introduce Population Management Policy: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state government is preparing to introduce a Population Management Policy, the first of its kind in the country, to address the state’s declining fertility rate and future demographic challenges.

Speaking in the State Assembly in Amaravati today, the Chief Minister said the government aims to finalise the policy by the end of this month and implement it from 1st April. He expressed concern that the state’s total fertility rate has fallen sharply from 3.0 in 1993 to about 1.5 at present, warning that a continued decline could lead to an ageing population and a shortage of young workers, affecting long-term economic growth.