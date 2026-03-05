The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra Govt approves Anti-Conversion Bill

Mar 5, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Government has approved the Anti-Conversion (Anti-Religious Conversion) Bill in a bid to prevent religious conversions. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai today, Maharashtra’s Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said the bill has been approved by the cabinet and will be introduced in the state assembly soon. 

Claiming that the bill will be more stringent than the laws existing in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Mr Rane said forcibly converting someone or inducing them through temptation will be treated as a non-bailable offence. 

