Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu visits flood affected regions

AMN / WEB DESK

The State Government in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force is working on war footing to evacuate and provide relief measures in the flood impacted areas in NTR and Guntur Districts. Food, water and essential medicines are being airdropped from helicopters and people stranded in inundated areas are being airlifted. Motorised boats have also been pressed into action to reach out to the stranded people. Our correspondent has more details.

36 teams of disaster response force, 152 motorboats and 280 active swimmers have been pressed into action to undertake rescue operations in the flood impacted areas in NTR and Guntur districts. Helicopters and Drones have been deployed to provide food and medicines to the inaccessible areas. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the severely impacted Singh Nagar area in Vijayawada in a motorboat this evening to oversee the relief operations.

With the water inflow at Prakasam barrage on Krishna River in Vijayawada reaching alarmingly high level, people residing near the retaining wall, Krishna Lanka and Tadepalli are being evacuated. With breaches in Khazipet-Vijayawada and Guntur Vijayawada railway sections as many as 275 trains were cancelled and 149 trains diverted. Road traffic on the NH 65 connecting Vijayawada and Hyderabad remains severely impacted. Vijayawada and surrounding areas have been put on high alert and the entire official machinery has been mobilised to assist in the rescue and rehabilitation measures.