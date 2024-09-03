16 killed due to heavy rain in Telangana; Govt announces exgratia to family of deceased

In Telangana, at least 16 persons have died due to heavy rains and rain related incidents. The State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu informed this to the Media in Hyderabad today. He said the government has stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to inundation of low-lying areas in several districts. He said the situation is still grim in the worst affected districts like Khammam, Mahabubabad and parts of Suryapet.

The government has announced immediate exgratia to the kin of the deceased during rains and related incidents. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left by road to see the worst rain-affected Khammam District.