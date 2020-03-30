Andhra govt sets up Mobile Hand-wash facilities for Slum Dwellers

Andhra Pradesh State government has set up Mobile Hand-wash facilities for the benefit of Slum Dwellers amidts lockdown in the state. With social distancing and sanitizing hands are the only available methods of cure for Covid-19, the mobile Hand Wash facility has become handy for both the state authorities and slum dwellers to access facility of hands cleaning.

Andhra Pradesh state authorities are providing mobile hand wash facility for slum dwellers to help them protect themselves from COVID-19. The mobile hand wash facility is plying in slum areas in Nandyal town of Kurnool district to ensure people living there too have access to preventive measures.

With prevention and cleanliness being only method to keep Coronavirus away, with the help of some NGOs, the local authorities are taking the hand wash facility itself to slum dwellers. They fitted a water tanker to a vehicle, with four tap connections and four wash basins. Two soap dispensers are also fitted to the installation. Officials feel that it will bring equality among people in terms of access to better health and sanitation facilities. It will also help the slum dwellers and homeless people to wash their hands frequently. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported total 23 positive cases for Coronavirus.