FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2020 02:09:34      انڈین آواز
Ad

Andhra govt sets up Mobile Hand-wash facilities for Slum Dwellers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Andhra Pradesh State government has set up Mobile Hand-wash facilities for the benefit of Slum Dwellers amidts lockdown in the state. With social distancing and sanitizing hands are the only available methods of cure for Covid-19, the mobile Hand Wash facility has become handy for both the state authorities and slum dwellers to access facility of  hands cleaning.

Andhra Pradesh state authorities are providing mobile hand wash facility for slum dwellers to help them protect themselves from COVID-19. The mobile hand wash facility is plying in slum areas in Nandyal town of Kurnool district to ensure people living there too have access to preventive measures.

With prevention and cleanliness being only method to keep Coronavirus away, with the help of some NGOs, the local authorities are taking the hand wash facility itself to slum dwellers. They fitted a water tanker to a vehicle, with four tap connections and four wash basins. Two soap dispensers are also fitted to the installation. Officials feel that it will bring equality among people in terms of access to better health and sanitation facilities. It will also help the slum dwellers and homeless people to wash their hands frequently. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported total 23 positive cases for Coronavirus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Gujarat, TN, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand report increase in COVID-19 cases

The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 rose to 69 in Gujarat today. According to the State Health Dep ...

Worldwide death toll rise to 31,412 due to Novel Coronavirus

WEB DESK The worldwide death toll has risen to 31,412 due to Novel Coronavirus today. More than two-thirds ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!