Anant Singh arrested in connection of murder of Dularchand Yadav

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 11:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN Patna

Former MLA and JDU candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, was produced in the MP MLA court. He was arrested on charges of murdering Jan Suraj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav on October 30th. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

It should be noted that late on Saturday night, Patna Police took strict action in the Dularchand murder case in Mokama and arrested former MLA and NDA candidate from Mokama assembly constituency, Anant Singh. This was confirmed by SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma.

After Anant Singh’s arrest, he was brought to Patna. He was produced before the MP MLA Court today, where he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

