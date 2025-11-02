The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Anant Singh arrested in connection of murder of Dularchand Yadav

Nov 2, 2025

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 11:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN Patna

Former MLA and JDU candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, was produced in the MP MLA court. He was arrested on charges of murdering Jan Suraj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav on October 30th. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

It should be noted that late on Saturday night, Patna Police took strict action in the Dularchand murder case in Mokama and arrested former MLA and NDA candidate from Mokama assembly constituency, Anant Singh. This was confirmed by SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma.

After Anant Singh’s arrest, he was brought to Patna. He was produced before the MP MLA Court today, where he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

This story is being continuously updated. We keep all our readers updated with every minute news. We are committed to bringing you the latest and breaking news promptly. We are constantly updating this story based on preliminary information. Stay connected with Jagran for the latest breaking news and updates.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation for Families of Cyclone Montha Flood Victims

Nov 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Jubilee Hills bypoll: Revanth Defends Azharuddin’s Cabinet Berth, Promises Statues of NTR

Nov 1, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Karnataka CM accuses Centre of Imposing Hindi, Neglecting Kannada on Foundation Day

Nov 1, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India win Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs

3 November 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने जीता महिला वर्ल्ड कप, साउथ अफ्रीका को 52 रन से हराया

3 November 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani Arrives in New Delhi

3 November 2025 12:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS

PM Modi holds roadshow in Patna, pays tribute to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

2 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments