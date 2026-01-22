The Indian Awaaz

AMU Tibbiya College Hosts Guest Lecture on Sources of Kulliyat-e-Tib

Jan 22, 2026

Last Updated on January 22, 2026

ALIGARH

The Department of Kulliyat, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), organised a guest lecture on the topic “Kulliyat-e-Tib ke Masadir wa Marajiʿ.”

The lecture was delivered by Dr. M. Raziul Islam Nadwi, a renowned scholar in the field, and was attended by faculty members and postgraduate students of the Department. Dr. Nadwi highlighted the importance of Kulliyāt (basic principles) in Unani medicine and discussed their primary and secondary sources, tracing their origins from classical Greek foundations to their systematic development by Arab-Islamic scholars.

The lecture provided valuable academic insights into the conceptual framework of Kulliyāt-e-Ṭibb and was appreciated for its scholarly depth and relevance. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the Chairman of the Department, Prof F. S. Sherani.

