AMU Ranked 5th Among Indian Institutions in US News 2025 Global Rankings

Jun 20, 2025

Our Correspondent / Aligarh


Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has secured the 5th position among Indian higher education institutions in the prestigious US News 2025 Global Rankings, underscoring its growing academic influence and consistent commitment to excellence in research, teaching, and community engagement.

This latest global recognition places AMU among the top-tier Indian universities on the international stage. The rankings are based on 13 indicators, including research output, global and regional reputation, citation impact, and subject-wise performance—making the achievement a notable milestone in the university’s journey.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon expressed her pride, calling the ranking a validation of AMU’s enduring pursuit of academic distinction. “This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to nurturing future leaders through quality education and holistic development. It is a reflection of the unwavering dedication of our faculty, researchers, students, and staff,” she said.

Echoing her sentiments, AMU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Mohd. Mohsin Khan emphasized the institutional drive behind the ranking. “This recognition speaks volumes about AMU’s inclusive and forward-looking academic environment, which continues to foster innovation and scholarly excellence,” he said.

Prof. Salim Beg, Convener of AMU’s Ranking Committee, highlighted the rigorous methodology behind the US News rankings. “The 2025 edition marks the 11th annual global evaluation, using a data-driven approach to assess institutional performance worldwide. The inclusion of AMU in the top ranks reflects our significant academic contributions and growing research footprint,” he explained.

AMU’s strong performance in the rankings reinforces its status as a leader in Indian academia and reflects its expanding role in global higher education conversations. From science and technology to humanities and social sciences, AMU continues to make impactful contributions across disciplines.

