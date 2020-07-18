Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
18 Jul 2020

AMU: 96.07% students cleared Class X examinations

Aligarh

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Board of Senior Secondary Education declared the result of its Secondary School Certificate (Class X) Examination, 2020, on Friday.

A total of 1425 students appeared in the examinations with 1369 students passing the examination. A total of 96.07% students have cleared the Class X examinations. This passing percentage is 3.64 percent more than the 2019 result.

Controller of Examinations, Mr M U Zuberi, while declaring the result, informed that students from nine AMU Schools appeared in the Class X examination. Ahmadi School for Visually Challenged and Senior Secondary School-Girls have secured 100 percent results.

Amongst the boys, Imran Ali of STS School scored highest 495 marks out of 500 while Satya Narayan Pathak of City School and Shahan Usmani of STS School, both scored 494/ 500 marks.

Among the girls, Asra Suhail of AMU Girls School scored the highest 491/ 500 marks.

Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor lauded the efforts of the students. He emphasised that hard work of students should be appreciated for excelling in the examinations in these turbulent times. He has also wished them all success in their future endeavours.

