The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur in meeting with senior officials

Nov 18, 2024

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials in New Delhi today. According to the sources, he will also hold a detailed meeting over the issue tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Home Ministry said that the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in Manipur. The security situation in the state has remained fragile for the past few days.

The Ministry stated in a statement that armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence, leading to loss of life and disruption of public order. It said strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to indulge in violent or disruptive activities.

Important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation. The public has been urged to maintain peace, refrain from believing rumours, and cooperate with security forces to maintain law and order in the state.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Nigeria honours PM Modi with Grand award

Nov 17, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi Minister, AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from party

Nov 17, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA as violence spreads

Nov 17, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

S.M. KHAN: LOSS OF A MAN OF INTEGRITY

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India will continue to seek a positive, constructive ties with Bangladesh: Indian High Commissioner

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur in meeting with senior officials

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi addresses Indian Community in Abuja

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment