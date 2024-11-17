Nigeria honours PM Modi with Grand award

AMN /WEB DESK

Prime Minister has been conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria.

In his speech, Mr Modi said he accepts the honour with great humility and dedicated it to the people of India.Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Nigeria after seventeen years. He expressed happiness that he got the opportunity to visit Nigeria in his third term.

He said India is sending 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to support Nigeria in its flood relief efforts. He congratulated Nigeria for becoming a partner country of BRICS. Mr Modi expressed confidence that India and Nigeria will bring the issues affecting Global South in front of the rest of the world.

Several Memorandum of Agreement, MoUs were exchanged following the talks in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and President Tinubu.Earlier, Mr Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.