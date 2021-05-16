Amit Shah reviews preparedness of States, UTs to deal with Cyclone Tauktae

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli today to assess preparedness of States, UTs & Central Ministries & Agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

In the meeting, Home Minister specifically reviewed the preparedness of all the health facilities especially adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

The Home Ministry has already released first instalment of SDRF in advance to all the coastal States.

NDRF has pre-positioned 42 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipments in six States and has kept 26 teams on standby.