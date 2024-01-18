Amit Shah Inaugurates New Cooperative Office for Strengthening Societies and Rural Economy

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that Government will ensure that Cooperative sector makes a big contribution to India’s five trillion dollars economy goal. Inaugurating the new building of the office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office at World Trade Centre, Naroji Nagar in New Delhi today, Mr Shah said, after the establishment of Cooperation Ministry, Cooperative Societies are being strengthened and Rural Economy is getting connected with Modern Technologies. He said, before the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation, the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies did not have enough staff and there was no computerisation.

Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma and Secretary in Ministry of Cooperation Gyanesh Kumar were present on the occasion.