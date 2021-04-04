Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high level meeting in New Delhi with the senior officials to review the security situation in the wake of the naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director, Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and senior CRPF officers were among those attended the meeting.

Mr Shah paid his tributes to the martyred Jawans. He assured the martyrs’ families and the country that the sacrifices made by the Jawans for the country will not go in vain. Home Minister said that the fight against Naxalism will continue strongly and firmly with intensity and will take it to the conclusion.