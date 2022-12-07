FreeCurrencyRates.com

All eyes on Counting of Votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

All preparations have been made for counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections tomorrow,Thursday. It will start at 8 AM. The counting for bypolls to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and and six assembly constituencies in 5 states will also be taken up Thursday. These assembly constituencies are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful counting. There will be 37 counting centres in Gujarat covering 182 Assembly seats. Ahmedabad district has the maximum of three counting centres whereas Surat and Anand district will have two counting centers each.

In Himachal Pradesh, counting will take place at 68 centres, where mobile phone, iPad, laptop, and other recording devices are barred.

