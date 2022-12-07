All eyes on Counting of Votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

All preparations have been made for counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections tomorrow,Thursday. It will start at 8 AM. The counting for bypolls to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and and six assembly constituencies in 5 states will also be taken up Thursday. These assembly constituencies are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful counting. There will be 37 counting centres in Gujarat covering 182 Assembly seats. Ahmedabad district has the maximum of three counting centres whereas Surat and Anand district will have two counting centers each.

There will be 37 counting centres in state covering 182 Assembly seats. Ahmedabad district has the maximum of three counting centres whereas Surat and Anand district will have two counting centers each. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharati said, this time EVMs and postal ballot papers will be counted simultaneously. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in an around the counting centres to ensure error free counting.

In Himachal Pradesh, counting will take place at 68 centres, where mobile phone, iPad, laptop, and other recording devices are barred.