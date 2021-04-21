All Air India flights between India & UK to remain cancelled from 24-30 April

Air India has informed that due to recent restrictions announced by the United Kingdom all flights between India and UK will remain cancelled from Saturday till the end of this month. It added that further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed in meantime. However, AIR India said that it is working to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi and Mumbai during the interval of this restriction.
The National Carrier has said that flight schedule from Delhi and Mumbai to UK after the restriction period is over would also be announced in due course through its public portals and various other media platforms.