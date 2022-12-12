Akhaura-Agartala railway line to become operational in June next year- Bangladesh Railway Minister

WEB DESK

The railway line between Akhaura to Agartala will become operational by June next year, said the Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurual Islam Sujan. The Minister made this announcement at zero point near Agartala on Sunday. The Minister said that the Akhaura-Agartala railway line is very important for both the countries. He said its opening will enhance connectivity between both the countries. It will increase trade and commerce between the two countries as well as facilitate movement of people.

The Minister assured that there would be no more extension of time to make the line functional as most of the work on this route has been completed by now. The remaining work will be completed by June to make the line functional, said the Minister.

The Akhaura-Agartala railway project is being implemented with the Indian grant. The total length of the railway line is about 15 kilometres out of which 6.8 kilometres falls in the territory of Bangladesh.