Air India Crash Sparks Aviation Safety Review Amidst Survivor’s Stunning Account

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the inquiry, supported by experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace.

R. Suryamurthy

The investigators have recovered critical flight data and secured a first-person account from the sole survivor of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, as a multi-agency probe intensifies into one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the country’s history.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 241 people onboard and at least 28 on the ground, according to officials. The total death toll stands at 269.

Investigators recovered the aircraft’s digital video recorder (DVR) on Friday, complementing earlier retrieval of the black box, which includes the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. Officials said the devices would be key in determining the cause of the crash.

Four potential causes are under scrutiny, including engine failure, flap system malfunction, and environmental factors. A definitive cause has not yet been identified.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, was the only person to survive the crash. In an interview with state broadcaster DD News, he described a loud noise shortly after takeoff before the aircraft plunged. “I don’t know how I survived,” said Ramesh, who was seated near an emergency exit and sustained injuries.

Aviation experts said early indications suggest the aircraft may have suffered a dual-engine failure at a low altitude, possibly due to bird strikes. Analysts noted the high ambient temperature of 43°C, a full fuel load, and the possibility of an intersection takeoff may have reduced the aircraft’s performance margins.

“This is a critical phase of flight,” said retired pilot Captain Saurabh Bhatnagar. “Power loss at low altitude can be fatal, especially in high-heat conditions with limited runway.”

The aircraft involved was a modern Dreamliner with a strong safety record, and the nature of the failure has raised alarm in aviation circles.

Meanwhile, the identification of victims continues. Police said six bodies had been identified and returned to families. Air India has set up support centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and London to assist relatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met with survivors and rescue personnel. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed. Commercial flights have partially resumed at Ahmedabad airport, while Indian Railways has mobilised special trains for stranded passengers.

