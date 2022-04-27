FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2022 07:24:07      انڈین آواز

AIMPLB terms proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ‘unconstitutional’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Dalits, OBCs and Tribals too come out against Uniform Civil Code

The remarks came a day after Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur lauded the Uniform Civil Code as a good concept and said his government was open to implementing it

AMN / WEB DESK

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ‘unconstitutional and unworkable for a diverse country like India’.

AIMPLB said that the introduction of UCC is “an alarming deviation from the current system.

Board on Tuesday said the matter has been brought up to divert attention from real issues, and asserted the “anti-constitutional move” is not acceptable to Muslims.

In a statement, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the Constitution has allowed every citizen of the country to live according to his religion.

The talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or the central government is just rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is to divert attention from issues such as rising inflation, falling economy and growing unemployment, Rahmani said.

Image

“The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination,” he said.

“This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the Uniform Civil Code as a good concept and said his government is open to implementing it.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said a high-level committee will soon be set up to draft a Uniform Civil Code and communal amity in the state will not be allowed to be disrupted at any cost.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart