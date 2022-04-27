AIMPLB terms proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ‘unconstitutional’

Dalits, OBCs and Tribals too come out against Uniform Civil Code

The remarks came a day after Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur lauded the Uniform Civil Code as a good concept and said his government was open to implementing it

AMN / WEB DESK

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ‘unconstitutional and unworkable for a diverse country like India’.

AIMPLB said that the introduction of UCC is “an alarming deviation from the current system.

Board on Tuesday said the matter has been brought up to divert attention from real issues, and asserted the “anti-constitutional move” is not acceptable to Muslims.

In a statement, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the Constitution has allowed every citizen of the country to live according to his religion.

The talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or the central government is just rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is to divert attention from issues such as rising inflation, falling economy and growing unemployment, Rahmani said.

“The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination,” he said.

“This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the Uniform Civil Code as a good concept and said his government is open to implementing it.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said a high-level committee will soon be set up to draft a Uniform Civil Code and communal amity in the state will not be allowed to be disrupted at any cost.