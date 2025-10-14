AIMPLB Discusses Waqf Issues and Amendment Campaign at executive meet

Last Updated on October 14, 2025 12:42 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

New Delhi, October 13, 2025

he All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held an important executive meeting in New Delhi under the chairmanship of its president, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. The meeting discussed several pressing issues concerning the community and the nation, with a major focus on the registration of Waqf properties on the UMEED Portal.

Members expressed concern over the technical difficulties faced while uploading Waqf property details on the portal. Representatives from several states and Waqf caretakers reported that the portal was not user-friendly, frequently crashed during uploads, and required numerous documents, making the process lengthy—taking up to 40–45 minutes per property. The Board decided to establish Waqf Help Desks at state and regional levels with the assistance of technical experts to help caretakers complete the process efficiently. The AIMPLB has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the portal’s deadline and simplification of its procedures. The next hearing is scheduled for October 28. Meanwhile, the Board urged all Waqf caretakers to complete their registration as soon as possible.

As this was the first physical meeting after the interim judgment on the Waqf Act, senior advocate M.R. Shamshad briefed members on the legal details. Several members expressed dissatisfaction, noting that except for a few minor reliefs, the court had not addressed major contentious issues.

The Board also reviewed preparations for the second phase of the Tahafuz-e-Auqaf (Protection of Waqf) campaign. Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the campaign convenor, announced that a major public rally would be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 16, urging cooperation from all religious and community organizations.