AMP National NGO Conference 2025 to be Held in Lucknow on November 15–16

A National Platform for Collaboration, Education, and Empowerment to Accelerate Social Change

AMN / Lucknow

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has announced the upcoming National NGO Conference 2025, which will take place on 15th and 16th November 2025 at The Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow. The landmark two-day event aims to bring together NGOs, social leaders, development professionals, and community organizations from across the country to collaborate and exchange ideas for impactful social change.

A press conference was held today at The Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow, to make the formal announcement of the event. The conference is being jointly organized by AMP in collaboration with The Islamic Centre of India.

A National Platform for NGO Collaboration and Social Unity

Speaking at the event, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Chairman, Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow, and Head of the Conference Reception Committee, stated: “This is a historic and much-needed initiative to unite NGOs and social leaders from across India on one national platform. The Conference will focus on how social and educational development can be accelerated through collaboration and effective resource utilization. The Islamic Centre of India is proud to host this event aimed at strengthening the nation through social development and unity.”

Focus on Education, Economic Development, and Empowerment

Aamir Edresy, President of AMP, emphasized the broader vision behind the initiative: “Through this National NGO Conference, our goal is to build a collaborative roadmap for inclusive growth across India’s 130 Minority Concentrated Districts. AMP has been working relentlessly for over 17 years in the domains of Education, Employment, and Empowerment. We now aim to expand these efforts through partnerships with grassroots NGOs, creating collective strategies for sustainable educational and economic upliftment.”

Nationwide Mobilisation and Capacity Building

Dr. Abdul Ahad, Director, Pulse Hospital, Lucknow, and Head of the Conference Organising Committee, highlighted the nationwide outreach efforts: “Our team is visiting multiple cities to engage with NGOs, social workers, and youth leaders to raise awareness about this historic Conference. The response has been overwhelming, with growing enthusiasm from the ground. This united effort will help build a stronger and more connected social development ecosystem.”

He further requested all NGOs, school owners, teachers, social workers, and youth leaders to actively participate in the National NGO Conference and become part of this collective movement for education, empowerment, and social reform.

“This is not just a conference—it is a call to action for all those who wish to contribute meaningfully to the upliftment of society,” he added.

Themes and Discussions for Impactful Change

Mr. Mujtaba Khan, President of Parvaaz Foundation and Member of the Organising Committee, elaborated on the key discussion themes: “The Conference will host deliberations on education reforms, women empowerment, economic development, NGO capacity building, and AMP’s 25-year roadmap for community development. The objective is to share best practices and create a collective framework for impactful community service and nation-building.”

The two-day National NGO Conference will feature plenary sessions, expert panels, and regional consultations, bringing together distinguished scholars, policymakers, and NGO representatives from across the country.

Individuals and organizations wishing to participate or learn more about the event can write to ngoconnect@ampindia.org, mentioning “National NGO Conference” in the subject line.