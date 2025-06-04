AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Center of Excellence for AI in healthcare

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AI-CoE). The new centre will focus on developing cutting-edge AI-driven solutions aimed at strengthening key national health programmes across India. Prof. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, stated that the collaboration marks the start of a transformative era in medical research, with the potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery nationwide.

