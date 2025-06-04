AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Center of Excellence for AI in healthcare

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jun 4, 2025
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AI-CoE). The new centre will focus on developing cutting-edge AI-driven solutions aimed at strengthening key national health programmes across India. Prof. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, stated that the collaboration marks the start of a transformative era in medical research, with the potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery nationwide.

4 June 2025
4 June 2025
