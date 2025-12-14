The Indian Awaaz

AIIMS Conducts India’s First Clinical Trial of Supernova Stent for Stroke

Dec 14, 2025

AMN

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, conducted India’s first clinical trial of a new and advanced stroke treatment device named the Supernova Stent. AIIMS informed that Supernova is designed for the country’s diverse patient population, where strokes often strike patients younger than in the West.

AIIMS also underlined that this is the nation’s first stroke device cleared based on a domestic clinical trial. It added that the device has already treated more than 3 hundred patients in Southeast Asia. The Medical Institute further said that the Supernova Stent will now be manufactured in the country, offering hope to over 17 lakhs citizens who suffer strokes each year.

