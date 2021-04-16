After US restricts trade with Beijing, Taiwan’s TSMC suspends orders from Chinese company

WEB DESK

After the United States restricted trade with seven Chinese supercomputing centres, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has suspended new orders from Phytium Information Technology Co, one of the Chinese organisations, that was put on the US Entity List last week. TSMC will complete orders placed before the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security added the entities to the trade blacklist on national security grounds.

Last week, the US restricted trade with top Chinese supercomputing centres, as these capabilities, can be used for the development of modern weapons and national security systems. The seven centres were put on the US government’s entity list, which means they require special permission for exports and imports from the United States. This comes amid rising tension between the two countries over issues including human rights violations, trade and China’s military aggression.