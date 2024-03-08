FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2024 09:13:48      انڈین آواز

After protest Delhi Police suspends cop for ‘kicking’ Namazis in Inderlok

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Delhi cop kicks Muslim men praying on street, video sparks outrage

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for kicking people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, police said.

The incident happened during the Friday prayer around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.

In protest over police action people blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order.

The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The video showed a sub-inspector kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

“In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.

Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said.

Earlier in the day, the DCP met the protestors and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, an official said.

During the prayers, a few police officials arrived at the spot and attempted to disperse the crowd. A video of the incident showed one of them kicking and hitting men who were kneeling down for prayers.

The Delhi Congress termed the incident “shameful” in a post on X.

“Very shameful! @DelhiPolice’s jawan is kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?” the party said in a post in Hindi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart