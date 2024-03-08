After protest Delhi Police suspends cop for ‘kicking’ Namazis in Inderlok

Delhi cop kicks Muslim men praying on street, video sparks outrage

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for kicking people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, police said.

The incident happened during the Friday prayer around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.

In protest over police action people blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order.

The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The video showed a sub-inspector kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

“In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.

Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said.

Earlier in the day, the DCP met the protestors and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, an official said.

During the prayers, a few police officials arrived at the spot and attempted to disperse the crowd. A video of the incident showed one of them kicking and hitting men who were kneeling down for prayers.

The Delhi Congress termed the incident “shameful” in a post on X.

“Very shameful! @DelhiPolice’s jawan is kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?” the party said in a post in Hindi.