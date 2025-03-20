Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

AFMS, NIMHANS sign MoU to boost mental health support for military personnel & families

Mar 20, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The Armed Forces Medical Services – AFMS and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences – NIMHANS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding – MoU to collaborate on research, training, and specialized mental health support for military personnel and their families.

The MoU was signed by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin and Director NIMHANS Dr Pratima Murthy, in a ceremony attended by senior officials from both the institutions. The collaboration between AFMS and NIMHANS will focus on strengthening mental health services, conducting specialized training for medical personnel, and developing innovative programs to address the mental health issues faced by Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, their families and dependants.

