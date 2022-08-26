FreeCurrencyRates.com

Afghanistan: 180 killed due to Flood in central, eastern provinces

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 180 people have been killed this month due to Flood in central and eastern Afghan provinces In Afghanistan, in recent weeks. According to media reports, flooding has wrought widespread devastation and washed away thousands of houses, and exacerbated the country’s economic and humanitarian crisis.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate is not able to manage the floods alone, we are appealing the international organizations and countries to help Afghanistan. The Taliban spokesman further said, more than 3,100 houses had been completely destroyed and thousands of livestock also killed. According to local media reports, Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year.

