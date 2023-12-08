इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 09:40:39      انڈین آواز

Ace goalkeeper Savita to lead 22-member Women’s Hockey Team for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Ace goalkeeper Savita will lead the 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the 5- Nations Tournament Valencia , scheduled to be held from 15th to 22nd December in Valencia, Spain.

India will play against Ireland, Germany, Spain and Belgium in the tournament which will serve as the preparatory assignment ahead of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi  set to begin from 13th January 2024.

Image

Seasoned campaigned    Vandana Katariya as the Vice-Captain of the team.,which includes Bichu Devi Kharibam in the squad along with Savita as goalkeepers while the backline will see the return of Gurjit Kaur along with, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary and Akshata Abaso Dhekale in the list of defenders.

The midfield consists of Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti and Baljeet Kaur. The forward line features Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya, Beauty Dungdung and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking on the team selection,  Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “We are going with a well-balanced, strong team. The tournament gives the players an ideal platform to build on the recent performances and keep themselves in the right frame of mind heading into the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.”

“The matches against the top European teams will also help us identify areas that need improvement ahead of the tournament, and we are looking forward to making the most out of the opportunity,” she added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart