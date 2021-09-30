A delegation of Muslims’ organisations meet Assam CM; demand action against culprits of Dholpur eviction drive

AMN / WEB DESK

A joint level delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Students Islamic Organization of India, SIO met Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma recently and demanded strict action against culprits for brutality during the Dholpur eviction drive and rehabilitation of evictees.

Speaking at a press conference Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President Syed Sadatullah Husaini said, “some people misuse the laws for political gain. This is what happened in Assam. Before carrying out evictions on any land or area, a complete legal procedure has to be followed and alternative accommodation has to be arranged for the people who are being displaced, as per the interpretations of the law. But this has not been done in Dholpur village of Darang district, even where the inhumane treatment has been meted out to the villagers, giving communal colour to the eviction drive.”

The press conference was held on the conclusion of Assam visit of the high level joint delegation of Muslim organisations including Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Students Islamic Organization of India (SIO) to assess the police brutality and deaths of civilians during eviction drive in Dholpur village of Darang district. The joint delegation included JIH Vice-President S. Ameenul Hassan, Jamiat’s General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, JIH Secretary Shafi Madani, SIO President Salman Ahmed, and other leaders.

Mr. Husaini further said that according to the report presented by the joint delegation after visiting the affected area, the administration did not follow due eviction procedures. He pointed out, “it is the responsibility of the government to make alternative arrangements for the accommodation, livelihood, education and health of long-term residents before they are evicted. But here, the manner in which a particular community has been targeted by giving a communal colour to the issue is a blot on any civilized state.”

Speaking on the occasion, a member of the delegation and JIH Vice President Ameenul Hasan has informed that the delegation visited all the affected areas and met the victims and found the situation very grim at the ground. He said, “in a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, the delegation has expressed its concern and anger over the recent police brutality and two deaths of unarmed civilians in Dholpur village of Darrang district and demanded that the whole incident be investigated impartially and transparently, taking action against the culprits. As promised, one acre of land for farming and one acre of land for housing as well as basic education and health facilities should be provided to the affected families immediately. The delegation also demanded that the families who have been evicted and those who have died be given adequate compensation.”

The CM assured the delegation that all citizens of the state will be treated equally and nobody shall be treated unfairly. The delegation also met the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Darrang to raise the issue. They assured to deliver justice to the victims impartially.

Addressing the press conference, another member of the delegation, Mr. Shafi Madani informed that the government recently evicted about 900 families living along the river in Dholpur village of Darrang District and the eviction of families was carried out to implement an organized farming project on 25,000 acres of land.

“While the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind immediately announced some financial assistance, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has arranged basic necessities and medical facilities to help the victims. SIO has undertaken to bear the expenses of the education of the children of the deceased,” he added. Mr. Madani vowed that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind would continue to work closely with their local cadres to help the victims and restore their legitimate rights.