8506 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection reported in Delhi

AMN

A total of 8506 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 13.80 lakh. Delhi Government has said that over 12.88 lakh people affected with Coronavirus have been cured so far.

In the last 24 hours, more than 14 thousand people recovered and 289 deaths were reported in the city. The death toll so far in the National Capital has reached 20,907. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital is 71,794.

More than 1.23 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this so far, more than 43.45 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.