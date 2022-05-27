8 yrs of BJP rule marks darkest chapter: TMC

AMN / Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress TMC has slammed at the BJP Government for “navigating India towards complete darkness.” In a tweeted video the party said that the eight years of Narendra Modi Government had given nothing but all-round failure. “The eight year of BJP rule can be explained in terms of acute price rise, unemployment, falling rupee, crippling economy, intolerance and injustice,” the video said.

Explaining the contents of the tweeted video party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the “eight years of BJP rule is nothing but an eight-year-bluff … an eight year Jumla … they came promising acchhe din (good old days) they gave us inflation, social despondency, intolerance … Prime Minister Modi’s eight years in power is the darkest chapter of Indian history post Independence.”

The right to life of the people has been hit by the anti-people policy of the Government he said. “The bank interests are down, prices are high with acute unemployment … the citizens of India had never felt so threatened ever,” he said.