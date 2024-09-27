7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah being observed across the country

AMN

The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah has witnessed over nine crore sixty eight lakh events held nationwide so far. The annual nutrition and welfare campaign has registered nearly one crore eighty-eight lakh events under Anemia Prevention, one crore sixty-eight lakh events focused on growth monitoring and nearly one crore forty-five lakh events under complementary feeding.

The campaign’s Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi initiative has witnessed nearly one crore fifty-nine lakh events as well. Other initiatives under the campaign focused on Mass Sensitization, environmental protection, among others, have also witnessed similar outcomes so far. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has said that the top-performing states in this year’s Poshan Maah have been Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh so far.