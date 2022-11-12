FreeCurrencyRates.com

66% Polling recorded in Himachal Pradesh

The single phase polling concluded peacefully today for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly with a voter turnout 65.75 recorded till 5:00 pm. With this, the fate of 412 candidates was sealed in the EVMs. The counting of votes would be taken up on the 8th of December. A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray this time.

The voting started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. At many places, where the voters had entered booths before 5 pm and were standing in queues, they were allowed to cast their votes. Voters across the State could be seen reaching polling stations even before polling started at 8 a.m. despite the severe cold in snowbound areas.

