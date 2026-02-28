The Indian Awaaz

57 Students Killed in Israeli Strike on School in Southern Iran

Feb 28, 2026

Last Updated on February 28, 2026

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least 57 students were killed and 60 others injured after an Israeli strike hit a girls’ school in Minab, located in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Quoting Minab’s provincial governor Mohammad Radmehr, IRNA reported on Saturday that the Shajareye Tayabeh school was directly targeted in the attack. Radmehr said dozens of students were “martyred” in the strike and confirmed that many others were wounded.

The governor further stated that 53 students are believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble as rescue and emergency response teams continue search and aid operations at the site. He added that authorities have brought the security situation in the city under control.

According to IRNA, the incident occurred amid escalating hostilities after what Iranian officials described as a joint act of aggression launched early Saturday by the United States and Israel against Iran.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces reportedly carried out large-scale retaliatory strikes, targeting Israeli-held territories and U.S. military bases in the region using ballistic missiles and drones, further intensifying tensions across West Asia.

